NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says he is no longer able to pay his children’s school fees because he has “been squeezed so much” by the ruling Patriotic Front.

The former Roan Constituency PF member parliament disclosed his latest difficulties in an interview with the #Daily Revelation.

For three children attending school in the UK, Kambwili says he spends upto K567,000 per year.

“I have been squeezed to the extent that I cannot even pay school fees for my children, yes. Up to the extent that I cannot even pay school fees for my children. You know school fees for my children are 9000 pounds per annum by three, it’s 27, 000 pounds to pay that,” Kambwili was quoted as saying.

Asked if he would withdraw his children from school on account that he was failing to pay for them, Kambwili said God was in control.

Asked how he was managing to pay his lawyers since he was facing a lot of cases before the courts of law, Kambwili said he had a good team of lawyers who were very understanding.