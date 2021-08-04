GOD HAS REJECTED HIM TO RULE,HON KAMBWILI.

He says God knows that crooks will destroy the nation.

Chingola… Wednesday, August 4, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says God has rejected UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to govern the nation.

Hon Kambwili says the five times Hichilema has lost clearly shows that God has rejected him to rule.

He says UPND has been calling it’s the biggest political party for years, even in MMD and nothing has changed.

Speaking when featured on Kokoliko radio today, Hon Kambwili says God knows his ways that is why he will never give him chance to rule.

Hon Kambwili says”That person is a crook, God knows that giving a crook chance to govern, he will destroy the nation.

“He crooked Zambians in 1990’s,we have not forgotten and God knows about it, so you think such a person can rule, never.

Even Zambians have rejected him. If they wanted him they would have voted for him long time ago.

“Our founding father Micheal Sata only lost three times and won. He even told us that if he loses fourth time will pave way for others. But this Hichilema has he done that even after losing five time, no. That means his upto something,”, he says.