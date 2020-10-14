LUSAKA principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has sentenced National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili to two years with hard labour after finding him guilty of forgery and uttering a false document.

Magistrate Simusamba sentenced him to 12 months in the count of forgery and another 12 months for uttering a false document which sentences will run concurrently meaning Kambwili will only serve a year in prison.

This was in a matter were Kambwili was facing three counts of forgery, altering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.