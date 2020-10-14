LUSAKA principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has sentenced National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili to two years with hard labour after finding him guilty of forgery and uttering a false document.
Magistrate Simusamba sentenced him to 12 months in the count of forgery and another 12 months for uttering a false document which sentences will run concurrently meaning Kambwili will only serve a year in prison.
This was in a matter were Kambwili was facing three counts of forgery, altering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.
So Chilufya Tayali is happy for having reported chishimba kambwili, so sad
Their scheme of locking up those who are giving them headache for 2021 seems to be working, but will not succeed. Kambwili’s lawyers need not to be pleading, but appealing the matter right away. Who doesn’t know what is happening behind the scene?
Let us not jump to conspiracies, let’s here the facts of the case and be objective
Hear*
Thats politically motivated conviction. Nelson Mandela was convicted on politically motivated charges but that did not stop him from standing for presidency after he was released.
Kambwili’s lawyers must go for 1 an appeal immediately 2 must work hard to show that the conviction is politically motivated. This is so that 1 Kambwili should not stay in prison any length of time 2 should not be bared to stand in elective positions in future including for 2021.