By Oliver Chisenga

EMBATTLED NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s son, Mwamba, has declared interest in contesting the Roan parliamentary seat.

According to a post on the National Democratic Congress page, Mwamba voiced his interest to contest the seat that his father held for over 10 years.

Today he was visited by the residents of Roan Constituency.

“Umwana mfuma mfume; apa nomba yafika yakweba ati nemwana njise mu Roan twikatane chapamo tubombele pamo. Newaishiba amapange ba tata bakwete nine,” Mwamba said to the group of women that visited his father’s house.

Mwamba said that if elected member Parliament, he would forester development in the area owing to the fact that he is aware of the many challenges the people were going through.

Mwamba is Kambwili’s second born son.

Currently Road is lead by NDC Joseph Chishala as member of parliament.