KAMBWILI SPEAKS FROM KAMWALA PRISON

INCARCERATED National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has spoken from Lusaka’s Kamwala Prison cells by advising his members to be strong in the fight for justice.

This is according to his daughter Chanda Kambwili who visited him this morning.

In an interview with Diamond TV shortly after visiting her father, Chanda said the NDC leader is in high spirit.

She says Dr Kambwili is dissatisfied with the judgement and hence he is looking forward to bail application pending an appeal.

Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba can however only hear the bail application next week Tuesday, 20th October, 2020.

Magistrate Simusamba sentenced Kambwili to jail for two years yesterday after he found him guilty on a charge of forgery and another of uttering a false document.

The two sentences will run concurrently which means he will only serve 12 months.

In this matter, Dr. Kambwili was dragged to court by Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali for forgery, allegedly uttering of false document and giving false information to a public officer.

He was acquitted on the third allegation of giving false information to a public officer.

The case is related to the registration of Mwamona Engineering Company. -Diamond TV Zambia