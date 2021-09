KAMBWILI THANKS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR DIRECTING THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE ONLY AFTER CARRYING OUT INVESTIGATIONS.

Speaking shortly after being acquited of all 39 counts levelled against him, Mr. Kambwili said Mr Hichilema has shown leadership.

He said his cases were engineered by the opposition Patriotic Front PF which wanted to politically fix him.

Mr. Kambwili has meanwhile said that he has forgiven those who made him go through the turmoil.