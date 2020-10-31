For Immediate Release

Luanshya 31st October 2020

KAMBWILI THANKS STEVE CHUNGU, NATHAN CHANDA AND CHILUFYA TAYALI FOR TAKING HIM TO PRISON

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, on Thursday, during his presser at his woodlands Residence, thanked Steve Chungu , Nathan Chanda and Chilufya Tayali for taking him to prison without committing an offense.

Dr. Kambwili assured the trio that posterity would judge them.

During the presser, Dr. Kambwili appealed to the Judiciary not to be destroyed by one man by the name of David Simusamba.

Dr. Kambwili stated that Dr. Fred Mmembe forgave Simusamba after having sent him to prison and now he is jailing innocent person.

He said he had nothing against Magistrate Simusamba and only posterity would judge him.

The NDC President said that he felt sorry for people like Chilufya Tayali. He explained that Tayali should have been sent to prison for perjury when he misled the court during his testimony.

Dr. Kambwili further said that there was no way he could have registered a fictitious company to collect government contracts when the company was registered before he became minister.

Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services company was registered in 2001 and not in 2013 as stated by Tayali.

Dr. Kambwili explained that his company only did one government contract and the rest were subcontracted jobs.

‘The only big customers for my company were mines and not government. When I was minister of sports, I never asked my company to do government contracts,’ President Kambwili said.

He explained that he was hated by some of his family members for denying them government contracts and yet some one came to accuse him of stealing government projects.

He dared the people that had information that he used his company to get government contracts to take him to court.

Dr. Kambwili further asked those in government positions with information to come up in the open with evidence.

He also clarified that his company only had one contract at Mopani which started in 2009 and kept on being renewed. At that time, he was not a minister. He was in opposition. This contract was terminated in 2019.

He advised his persecutors to at least get their facts right and not use all sorts of lies to get at him.

Issued by: Kirby Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326