For Immediate Release

Lusaka 15th October 2020

KAMBWILI: The Man with a Divine Purpose

The Life of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party President, we can learn something on what is happening to his life, the same way like what happened to Joseph in the Bible, if we really want to understand certain circumstances we should consult God and ask him to explain to us what is teaching us in a certain situation.

To All the NDC members and sympathisers we should not worry Dr Chishimba Kambwili has a divine purpose for this country hence these persecutions, Dr Kambwili is destined to rule this country come 2021, hence there is no test without a testimony

The secret is to kept our eyes on God,

“Lord, thank you for the lessons you’ve taught us through Joseph’s life. Encouraging us through his life to seek you more intimately and to trust you for every situation that comes into our lifes. Keep us mindful that you are always in control.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party President Dr Chishimba Kambwili was found guilty on two (2) accounts and was subsequently given a sentence of 12 months on each account and the sentence to run concurrently meaning : He is going to service both 12 months at the same time which brings him to serve 1yr.

I would like to encourage our members out there. Coming to the eligibility of our President in 2021 general elections, this means our leader is still eligible to appear on ballot paper because he is serving less than 3 years according to our constitution article number 100 (2) of the laws of Zambia.

Unless otherwise; we are on the right track and who ever advised the ruling to allow such nonsense to happen to our President doesn’t love them and they are just cheating themselves .

What the government is doing is campaigning for us for free and we could only thank them for that. The PF have just added more salt to the wound as when our President comes out from that confinement, he will be more wounded and he will definitely increase more volume. To the Zambians out there, let’s learn something out of this and this should only show us that PF can never be trusted and we should show them an exit door come 2021.

So to our party members and sympathisers country wide let us stay calm, remain praying for our President and let’s keep on mobilising our party as its darkest before dawn and very soon we shall be celebrating.

Issued by: Hon Joseph Chishala NDC Chairperson Incharge of Labour / Roan member of Parliament