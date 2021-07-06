KAMBWILI THREATENS TO COMMIT SUICIDE IF HH WINS

“I would rather die than rot in jail”

Self Appointed President Lungu’s Campaign Manager Chishimba Kambwili has said if president Hakainde Hichilema wins this fourth coming general elections he would rather commit suicide than going to jail.

Speaking in Lusaka at the PF Secretariate this morning, Dr Kambwili maintained that if HH wins he maybe in big trouble like never before, that’s why he will do everything possible to make sure UPND loses.

“Some of us we will be in big trouble if HH wins elections, we will suffer more than hell especially myself, that’s why if a miracle could happen he win this elections, it could be better for me to commit suicide than going to face hell in prison”.

– Zambian Accurate Information