KAMBWILI THREATENS TO COMMIT SUICIDE IF HH WINS
“I would rather die than rot in jail”
Self Appointed President Lungu’s Campaign Manager Chishimba Kambwili has said if president Hakainde Hichilema wins this fourth coming general elections he would rather commit suicide than going to jail.
Speaking in Lusaka at the PF Secretariate this morning, Dr Kambwili maintained that if HH wins he maybe in big trouble like never before, that’s why he will do everything possible to make sure UPND loses.
“Some of us we will be in big trouble if HH wins elections, we will suffer more than hell especially myself, that’s why if a miracle could happen he win this elections, it could be better for me to commit suicide than going to face hell in prison”.
– Zambian Accurate Information
Bekalefye baka Mbwili. Bakakusungafye bwino. Ukaifwila we mwine ku nsoni shobe
Blah blah blah man of fake promises. Who do you think you are that we should save your sorry self and vote PF back. Go to hell with your self pity.
GO ON AND MANIFEST KAMBWILI, ITS NICE THAT YOUR DEMONS KNOW THEIR DESTINATION.
THIS FESTIVE SEASON NIMU CAGE PA KAMWALA, MUMBWA ELO PA KABWE. THELIZINO CHRISTMAS PA BRENTWOOD NANGU PA LUANSHYA.
YOUR GOING TO BE A CAGED LEOPARD. THOSE ARE THE CONSIQUENSES OF NAMING YOURSELF AFTER WILD ANIMALS. WHO WOULD WANT TO LIVE WITH A WOULD ANIMAL?
IMWE YAMA NIKU ZOO THIS DECEMBER. THE SAME POLICE THAT YOU USED TO PUSH AROUND WITH TRANSFERS AND DISMISSAL WHEN REINSTATED WILL BE THE ONES TO HOUND YOU TO EITHER KAMWALA , MUMBWA OR KABWE MAXIMUM PRISON.
ELO NO SPECIAL TREATMENT KAILI IMWE YOU NEVER ACCORDED ANYONE A SPECIAL TREATMENT, KAMPYONGO? BOWMAN? DORA? KAPATA? BA LUO?BA MWINE? TUTWA? CHITALU? NECHI ICHAMUTWE WA ROUND, ICHI ATI CHINANI? OOH……!!!!!! CHI CHITOTELA , MWAPYA GUYS. IYI NI LEAKAGE FYE.
YOU HAVE STOLEN ENOUGH FROM THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA. ELO MUKASEBANA EVEN YOUR SYMPATHISERS WILL FAIL TO WALK YOU TO COURT BECAUSE THEY WILL REALISE HOW SELFISH YOU ARE AND WERE.
THEY WILL HATE YOU BECAUSE YOU MADE THEM DANCE AND CHEERED FOR K100 WHILE YOU POCKED BILLIONS OF DOLLORS AND KWACHAS.
THOSE WHO CHEERED AND DANCED FOR YOU SLEPT HUNGRY AND THEIR CHILDREN WERE KICKED OUT OF SCHOOL WHILE THEIRS STUDIED ABROAD AT THE EXPENSE OF THE POOR MASSES.
BA PRISONS WILL HOST HIGH PROFILE CRIMINALS PA CHRISTMAS. IYI DECEMBER NINO DUBAI NYAPAPENE PA KABWE NELO PA MUMBWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
What crime have you committed which will send you to jail?
When your Campaign is based on Ideas you have nothing to fear but when your Campaign is based on Character Assassinations and disparaging others, you can even commit suicide when you see your “Shadow following you”, kumwenso fie!!!!!! In one Zambian Language there are Sayings with English Equivalents which go like like this: “Being afraid of the Darkness where there is no Lion lurking it it” and “A Coward dies twice – meaning from imagined Fear and the Actual Fear”!!!!!!
Let him commit suicide even today, nobody needs icisushi canunka in this country. The only stupid thing about this cisushi, it will turn around when HH wins and apologize, so why even pay attention to more amasushi?