For Immediate Release

KAMBWILI TO CHALLENGE LUNGU AT NEXT WEEKEND’S PF GENERAL CONFERENCE

Saturday 3rd April 2021

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Interim President Chishimba Kambwili intends to challenge the PF President at the coming general conference.

Inside information coming from Kambwili’s camp is that most PF party members have endorsed him hence his return to PF at such a time that the conference is taking place.

We warned the PF that this man is full of confusion, watch the space.

The PF Central Committee unanimously endorse President Lungu as the party’s preferred candidate for the position of party President. So we wonder which people in the party have endorsed Kambwili.

The General Conference that will be held virtually is expected to elect the party President and members of the Central Committee.

Issued by: NDC Media Department