Kambwili to enjoy brief freedom as he appears for contempt, bail hearing

NDC LEADER Chishimba Kambwili will today enjoy brief freedom of walking out of jail albeit only so far as the Lusaka Magistrates Court Complex where he is set to appear before two courts; one before his claimed nemesis Principle Resident Magistrate David Simusamba for an appeal hearing and the other before Magistrate Nsunge Chanda for a charge of contempt of court relating to accusations that he sought to tamper with legal documents of his company Mwamona Investment which were a subject before Simusamba’s court.

With temperatures for Lusaka predicted at a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, it is yet to be seen if the vocal opposition leader will stand the heat worsened by a double court appearance.

Kambwili was convicted on two charges a fortnight ago and has been accommodated at the Lusaka Remand Prison since.

©Kalemba