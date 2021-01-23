KAMBWILI TO REJOIN PF SOON, CLAIMS GBM

PF Deputy Mobilization Chairperson GBM has disclosed that NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili has agreed to rejoin PF ahead of the August 12th General Elections.

Speaking in Kasama last evening when he met some PF Provincial senior members, the Former UPND Vice President claimed that Mr Kambwili finally agreed to rejoin the Ruling Party after being promised a ‘good job’ in PF and tenders.

“The thing is if Kambwili is not brought back, then our party can lose more than 60% of seats on the Copperbelt. So the party leadership saw if fit to sacrifice and bring Kambwili back and allow him to win tenders in Government and have a job in government. GBM added that the NDC Leader has since stopped updating his National Democratic Congress – Opinion Page which he said was critical to PF bad policies. “Niba member wesu nomba though his area of operation will be Copperbelt.”

-Zambian Accurate Information