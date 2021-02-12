KAMBWILI TURNS DOWN OFFER TO REJOIN PF

The Roan Member of parliament had a tough time this morning in defending the party and the President when Roan National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials took him to task on the rumours going round social media that Dr Chishimba Kambwili is headed to PF.

Addressing party members during a mobilisation meeting the Roan Member of parliament assured the officials and also took this time to update the nation that besides the rumours taking rounds on social media, Dr Chishimba Kambwili is NDC President and his ready for August 12,2021 general elections and has got no intentions whatsoever of going back to PF.

During the meeting NDC party officials asked on the status quo of the opposition alliance.

The Roan lawmaker reminded people of what the NDC leader said when he last featured on Diamond Tv programme. Dr Kambwili stated that the opposition alliance has agreed 99.9% of its talks and they are still talking, so the alliance is still live and kicking and the PF are only trying to disturbalize the opposition alliance because its a threat to PF stay in power after August 12,2021.

During the meeting the Roan Member of parliament instructed party officials to immediately look for a NDC office in Roan besides the one in Mpatamatu, to easy mobilization works for the party.

Amidst the COVID-19 restrictions the government is not allowing the opposition to hold any meetings and yet them they are busy traversing the country campaigning. With a office this will make It easy for the party to hold meetings legally, Chishala said.

The meeting was attended by NDC Roan Constituency ward officials from all the four wards plus two political wards. Others in attendance was NDC Roan Constituency officials.