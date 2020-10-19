For Immediate Release

Lusaka 19th October 2020

KAMBWILI VISITED BY WIFE

The Wife to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party President Dr Chishimba Kambwili arrived from the United Kingdom yesterday in the country.

This follows the incarceration of the husband last week on the 14th October 2020 by principal magistrate David Simusamba.

This afternoon Carol Kambwili in company of NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela, NDC Chairperson Incharge of mobilisation Christopher Mutale and NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita visited Dr Kambwili at Kamwala Remand Prison.

Upon the visitation Carol Kambwili spoke to the media.

Madam Kambwili told the media that Dr Kambwili was doing fine as ever and he was in high spirit.

Thought as a wife it’s so hurt breaking, returning from the UK only to find my husband in prison, me, my children and family it’s so hurt breaking Carol said.

Carol further said as far as they are concerned as a family Dr Kambwili never committed any crime to be landed in prison.

The incarceration of my husband is purely political and a government doing. This kind of unreasonable in this country should come to an end.

Mrs Kambwili further said Dr Kambwili’s message to his supporters out there was to stay strong and keep the faith as we all look forward for justice to prevail as the NDC leader appears tomorrow for his bail application.

The NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela also spoke to the media and said, A good leader is seen when is not there. Imboela further said the fact that the President is in prison does not mean that the party has crumbled. Dr Chishimba Kambwili good leadership can be seen now when his not there. As the NDC we are able to stand together and say this is what our President would have loved to see.

Miss Imboela further said the party is affected to the fact that it’s leader is in prison but are praying that tomorrow there shall be no tricks to affect his bail application.

Earlier on also the Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba visited the NDC leader.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326