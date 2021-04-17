By Rhodah Mvula

National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrate Court that he does not want the people whole stole his USD 160,000 from his house last year to be punished but wants then to return his money.

The 52 year old business executive and politician was testifying in the matter in which nine people stole money from his residence in December last year.

Dr. Kambwili said his daughter’s friend Stacey Jones connived with the other people to steal the safe which was in his bedroom while he was away.

He says he suspected Ms. Jones because she had travelled to Livingstone for a vacation at an expensive resort in the company of her boyfriend.

Dr. Kambwili adds that some of his employees had stopped work soon after the money was stolen and his house help Rodney Muntanga had run away from the house after her was confronted over the theft.