By Darius Choonya

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) President, Chishimba Kambwili has been warned over absconding court sessions in a matter in which he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

High Court Judge Lameck Mwale, sitting as Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate says he will be compelled to take action if Kambwili does not show up in the next court hearing.

He wondered why Kambwili decided to abscond court together with his lawyers despite knowing very well that his matter was scheduled for hearing of his defence.

The court has since set August 18 for Kambwili to commence his defence.

In this matter, Kambwili is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu after the release of a video in which he allegedly defamed the head of state. – Diamond TV