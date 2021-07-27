Patriotic Front (PF) founding member Chishimba Kambwili has warned people in Roan Constituency in Luanshya on the Copperbelt against making mistakes when choosing their leaders on August 12.

Dr Kambwili said during a door to door campaign in the Constituency that people of Roan must vote for President Edgar Lungu and all PF candidates if they are to see more development, adding that wasting votes on the opposition means that the area will be undeveloped because they oppose everything the government is doing.

The former Roan Lawmaker said that it is only the PF which is capable of taking the area to the next level.

He said PF has demonstrated that it cares for the people in just few years it has been in power.

Dr Kambwili cited road rehabilitation in the area as the good gesture coming from the PF under the leadership of President Lungu.

“Here in Roan you have been given you candidates. The Mayor is a young lady, together with the Parliamentary candidate. Give them maximum support come this August 12 so that you can see good things to continue coming to Roan,” he said.