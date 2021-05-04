KAMBWILI WAS COMPELLED TO REJOIN PF USING BLACKMAIL AND DURESS BY THE PF AND WAS HARASSED BY THE UPND WHO SAW HIM AS A CASH COW INSTEAD OF OFFERING HIM HOPE AND HELP AT HIS LOWEST EBB

“There is no doubt that the collective strength of the opposition in Zambia has reduced, with the departure of Honorable Kambwili.”

“Honorable Kambwili was a passionate opposition leader who was committed to providing an alternative voice to the Zambian people.”

“His decision to rejoin the ruling PF party is not something that he did out of his own volition but was compelled to do using varying amounts of duress and blackmail by the PF and it does not represent his Political feelings.”

“But we, as the collective opposition political parties in Zambia are partially to blame [because] when Honorable Kambwili was at his lowest ebb due to victimization from the PF, we as fellow opposition failed to offer him the moral, financial and legal support that he needed to survive his incessant harassment by the PF.”

“In fact, at the peak of Honorable Kambwili’s legal woes, instead of his brothers in the main opposition UPND offering him hope and help, the UPND aligned lawyers who represented him ensured that they milked him dry with unreasonably high legal fees. They saw him as a cash cow and not a harassed fellow opposition leader who needed help.”

“To a large extent, not only the ruling PF wanted Honorable Kambwili and his NDC project to fail and return to the PF, but the main opposition UPND also wanted him to fail.”

“For fear of being overshadowed, just like a jealous first wife [behaves], the UPND have never desired for any third political force to emerge in Zambia [and] Honorable Kambwili and his NDC were slowly emerging as a third political force, [and because of this] the UPND were as rattled as the PF and they both equally took active steps to undermine him and see to it that he fails.”

“It is for this reason that for us, we shall not join the bandwagon of those condemning his decision to retreat and rejoin the Patriotic Front Party.”

“You cannot condemn a man for losing a battle which you never assisted him to fight in the first place. Therefore, we wish to take this opportunity to advise the UPND and its supporters whose condemnation of Honorable Kambwili as an unprincipled politician has reached fever pitch, to cease, desist and introspect.”

~Sean Tembo, PeP president.