National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on the government to rethink the Marijuana licensing regime.

The NDC leader said the move to allow the cultivation and export of medicinal Marijuana was welcome but argued that the licensing would crowd out the poor, who ought to be beneficiaries of the same.

He said during a media briefing at his residence on Wednesday that the licensing should be segmented so that even the poor can afford it.

“As NDC, we certainly have no problem with Cabinet decision to allow for the cultivation of Marijuana for the purpose of economic growth. You and I know that our only main export produce here in Zambia is copper and I think by and large, we need to maximise on a lot of the potential export products. And Marijuana all over the world is one product that has very good returns in terms of foreign exchange. And truly, the economy of this country can be turned around overnight. So the decision of government has ben long overdue. I personally am one of those people that supported Peter Sinkamba when he just started talking about commercialising and introducing the marijuana for medicinal and export purposes. You and I know that even as we speak today, there are certain people, within Zambia, that grow and export Marijuana [illegally] and earn foreign exchange for this country. But we cannot continue glossing over issues that are straight forward and of economic benefit to this country,” Mr Kambwii said. “However, we have a problem with the licensing regime that this government wants to introduce. Unless they want to tell us that they are targeting certain individuals that we know, whom they want to be involved in this business, crowding out the poor people, that I think we will fight it tooth and nail. We want this Marijuana to benefit every Zambian, including a peasant in Mpolokoso, including a peasant in Chibombo, including a peasant in Western Province, including a peasant in Southern, Western and North Western. I mean, if you are going to say that the licencing fee is $250 000, how many Zambians can afford?”

He, however, stressed the need to have strict guidelines to avoid the abuse of marijuana by those who are going to be cultivating it and said the licensing fee should be as low as K50 for the peasant people.

“Yes, government must raise money out of this, but they must be reasonable to enable the poor people to move from poor to middle income. And this is one product that can reduce poverty in this country. Because the growth of Marijuana does not even need fertilisers. Am reliably informed by those who smoke it that even when you just throw a seed as you are smoking, it will germinate without you knowing. So why do you want the poor people not to participate? In some cases, this thing is about $18 million, or is it $18, 000 per tone. So why do you want to crowd out the poor people? So we welcome the decision by the government to allow for the cultivation of Marijuana, underline, for medicinal and export purposes,” Kambwili said, adding that no foreigner must be allowed to cultivate Marijuana and has called on government to make money available for the citizens for the same.