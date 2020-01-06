Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will once again miss an opportunity to enter into State House in 2021 saying he lacks political timing.

And PF National Mobilization Vice Chairperson Geoffrey Mwamba says former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili will be back into the party adding that that is where he belongs.

This was disclosed at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka when the PF Chief Executive Officer received Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) Secretary General Kennedy Chanda, Rodgers Phiri ZRP National Chairman, UPP Secretary General Oscar Kabaye and MMD Kamwala Ward 5 Chairman Jackson Banda.

Hon Mwila said the party is still strong going by the number of people rejoining the party and those that are joining.

“There is room for all those who want to join our party, including those that left us, they are free to rejoin. Just like our party and republican President directed, we should embrace those joining us and those that wish to come back,” he said.

The PF Chief Executive Officer also said the Central Committee has confidence in the leadership of President Lungu and will rally behind him in 2021 as the party candidate.

He further encouraged party members to ensure that they help their children and other dependents in obtaining National Registration Cards (NRC) in readiness for them to get voters cards.

“There is nothing wrong in someone getting NRC because that is an ongoing process. So I can encourage our members to ensure that they help their children to get NRC so that it will be easy for them to obtain voters cards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, said God is gracious for not allowing UPND to form government in 2016 because the people would have suffered.

He further encouraged PF members who left the party to go back saying that is there home.

“I left the party but I came back after realizing that I was in a wrong place. PF is my home and I know even Chishimba Kambwili will come back to the PF. It’s a matter of time because this is his home,” said Mr. Mwamba.

“Don’t mind what he (Chishimba Kambwili) is saying in the media, those are just politics, he will come back. The UPND wants to use him and later dump like they wanted to use me. But thank God, I left before they used me.”

And PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri said those joining the party will not be sidelined in any party activities.