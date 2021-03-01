KAMBWILI WILL DIE, WARNS BRIDGET ATTANGA

…as Edward Mumbi calls him a criminal who should not address decent people

By Watch Reporter

Embattled leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chishimba Kambwili will die in cells, suspended party secretary General Bridget Attanga has warned.

And interim party vice president Edward Mumbi says Kambwili is a criminal who has no moral right to address Zambians as he is convicted by the courts of law.

Addressing the media to rebut to Dr. Kambwili’s briefing held in Luanshya, Saturday, Mumbi emphasized that he was legally appointed interim vice president of the party and therefore he will defend the party at all cost.

Mumbi who before his new appointment, worked as NDC presidential spokesperson for Dr. Kambwili before his expulsion which he has not accepted.

He says it is shocking that Dr. Kambwili was now calling people who have never been convicted of any criminal offence traitors.

“Kambwili calling us traitors in today’s Daily Nation, I take great exception. Mr. Kambwili is a criminal by record. He is a convict surely between me and Kambwili, I have never had a criminal standing of any nature, how dare does he call me a traitor? But when somebody has a criminal mind like Kambwili as confirmed by his conviction, he is not only convicted on one matter but criminal matters, and as a criminal he should know to have boundaries and not to face decent citizens like us in the manner he is doing. We have never been in court for any criminal matter, I therefore warn this criminal that he should desist from such comments,” said Mumbi who is also former UPND president Hakainde Hichilema advisor.

Mumbi said Kambwili has no legal mandate expel or suspend anyone from the party as he was nolonger a member of the NDC.

He explained that Kambwili’s behavior was inimical to the existence of unity in the party and hence the desire to bring decency to the opposition party.

“I decline to call Mr. Kambwili Doctor because yesterday I tried to look for his thesis but I failed, so he does not deserve the status of a doctor because I wanted to know what he researched on. My worry is because of his conduct, his conduct is very inimical. Mr. Kambwili has no mandate in NDC, but the team seated here has, therefore, I will remain seated here as interim vice president for NDC with a proper legal mandate. Let it be clear to him that that is the way it is. The Alliance which he alluded to, the UPND Alliance still remains lawful as signed by the NDC interim president Mr. Akafumba and my advise to Mr. Kambwili is that please leave Mr. Hakainde Hichilema out of this, this is an internal problem and will deal with it as such whether legally or personally, but leave Mr. Hakainde and Mr. Milupi out of this, they are decent people, they are gentlemen I think they kept quiet because they know that your levels of decency are pathetic, they are very pathetic, it is a shame especially to me a fellow Bemba, if I were a Tonga could have been tribalism but I am a Bemba coming from the same area with Chishimba Kambwili,” said Mumbi.

And Attanga warned Kamwbili that he will die in cells because of his conduct.

She said it was unfortunate that Kambwili has adopted abusive language to define his political character.

Attanga said she will finish Kambwili as the battle was still on.

“Chishimba Kambwili had a press briefing in Luanshya and he was apologizing after he insulted us. But I am very surprised what type of an apology he was trying to when he was apologizing, one of his youths were insulting behind him. You know I know the boys, I want to tell Mr. Kambwili that despite what he said I am still a mother. And a very responsible woman, a senior woman in Zambia and I am a politician, I am a married woman to professor Attanga, and if he can back me who is Kambwili to discourage me from being a politician. Kambwili has used that language of insulting people for a longtime and therefore his minions are following. But the game is not over until it’s over and I know when, Mr. Kambwili I am warning you despite the fact that you were trying to calculate my age, I am still your mother and I am still the mother of all the men, usually from where I come from even a small child, a girl of 5 years we say ba mayo, so who are you not to respect me, that is your homework, think about it until I make up my mind to say to you what I think about you, otherwise this will be a Court Case, you will die in cells you Kambwili,” she said.