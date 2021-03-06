KAMBWILI WILL JOIN PF IN LESS THAN 8 WEEKS – GBM

“Hakainde Hichilema is a bitter man”

PF Deputy Mobiliation Chairperson GBM has disclosed that the NDC Leader has agreed to work with PF and deliver Copperbelt Province to President Lungu.

Speaking in Lusaka today after meeting with the NDC Leader, Mr Mwamba said Kambwili could not manage to work with HH because the UPND Leader is always bitter for losing elections.

“My brother Kambwili will soon join us and I urge all ruling party members to welcome him with both hands as he will deliver Copperbelt to our party PF”. GBM also said there is no wind of change because people are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, so the opposition alliance is going nowhere. “Kambwili is joining us soon” he emphasized

–Zambian Accurate Information