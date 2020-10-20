Lusaka 20th October 2020

KAMBWILI’S BAIL APPLICATION MATTER ADJOURNED

This morning legal team representing Dr Chishimba Kambwili appeared before the Lusaka magistrate court.

This is in a matter were the legal team had last week applied for a bail for the NDC leader.

During the court hearing magistrate David Simusamba stated that the application for bail was made by the legal team before he could finish his judgement, hence his only going to give his ruling on Thursday 22:10:20 to see weather the application was valid or not.

Hon Simusamba has since adjourned the matter to Thursday 22:10:20 at 10:00hrs.

Dr Kambwili is being represented by Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri, Christopher Mundia and former LAZ Eddie Mweetwa.

At Court United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakahinde Hichilema and RPP President James Lukuku was at court to provide solidarity. Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF was also in attendance during the court proceedings.

NDC Vice President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba, Roan member of Parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala, Davis Musonda NDC Copperbelt Provincial coordinator, Emmanuel Malite NDC Media Director, Febian Mutale NDC Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation and other party members we’re also at court.

Pastor Mutale Kambwili and Pastor Mable was also at court representing Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s family.

Scores of members from the NDC and the UPND we’re also at court.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326



