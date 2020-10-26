Red tape prolongs Kambwili’s jail time

STRICTLY legally speaking, NDC president Chishimba Kambwili is a free man, thanks to bail granted to him by Lusaka Magistrates’ Court principal resident magistrate David Simusamba today.

One of Kambwili’s lawyers, State Counsel Musa Mwenye described the cash bail conditions as “harsh.”

The bail conditions are that Kambwili should pay K100, 000 and his two working sureties should pay a like amount each.

Notwithstanding Mwenye’s description, Kambwili’s agents (lawyers and family) raised the needed amount and met the bail conditions, before close of business today.

An euphoric crowd of the opposition leader’s supporters had gathered outside the correctional facility, certainly to raise his morale – once out.

Armed police lay in wait.

But not today; Kambwili remains incarcerated at Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility in Lusaka.

A judiciary official, who is not permitted to give media interviews, confided to Kalemba that magistrate Simusamba ‘could not be traced’ to sign final documentation for Kambwili’s release.

For now, Kambwili and those who regard him as dear continue counting the lengthy of his absence at home.

So far, the ex-information minister has spent 13 days and tonight will be his 13th night away from his classy Woodlands home in Lusaka, and even in Luanshya.

To end the way we started, legally speaking, there is no immediate glitch that will prevent Kambwili from walking (being driven) home tomorrow.

But we are merely lay men, and certainly women. So, we wait for experts at legal jargon to say what they usually say.

