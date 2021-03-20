For Immediate Release

KAMBWILI’S APOLOGY NOT GENUINE AND IS BETRAYAL TO NDC AND ITS MEMBERSHIP

Lusaka 20:03:21

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s apology to President Lungu, Mr Findley and to the public has not come as a shock to NDC and it’s President JR Akafumba. It’s not a genuine apology but a selfish strategy to betray NDC members for selfish motives.

It brings to light what we have been saying all along that CK has not been truthful to the entire party and especially the top leadership comprising the NEC. NEC recently gave him a vote of no Confidence after he openly and clearly rejected the decision of the Central Committee and the demands of the people of Zambia. Zambian throughout the Country demanded the the opposition form an alliance to remove the oppresive PF hearse which is headed to bury Zambia with it’s citizens.

The NEC saw way back that Dr. Chishimba Kambwili had started to go on a course of betraing the people of Zambia. For a long time now, CK had been reluctant to conclude the alliance deal. He clearly failed to justify his hate for the alliance. Even with this suspicion we gave him a benefit of doubt. CK alone is responsible for the delay of the signing of the electral pact from January 2020 to February 2021. With less than two months before nominations CK throws the Alliance into panic.

The alliance had to cancel plans to register a neutral name for the alliance. With clear understanding that Hon Kampyongo’s Home Affairs ministry would put up barricades in the registration of a new Alliance name, we were left with no alternative but to unanimously elect to use UPND party as an alliance name.

Kambwili put up a very highly professional NEC team whom he could have consulted on the issue of his posterity with regard to his numerous court cases, convictions and PFs demands that he joins them. His pride in believing that he knows everything kept him away from wise counsel. NEC knew way back that CKs rejection of the alliance was not based on principle but on betraying members of the party.

His fear of jail makes him a joker in the African political arena. Serious leaders ought to be prepared to go to jail, placing nation above sellf. Right thinking NDC members are naturally a wounded lot. We have wasted 3 years of our precious time and resources with a leader whose mouth was far from his heart.

He betrayed not only his conscience but all members of NDC and the country at large. CK lied to all of us that he hates PF police brutality and yet he is embracing it, he lied to the world that he hated corruption and yet in his heart he loves it. He promised to raise the standard of living of Zambians but in his heart he is something else.

In reality he is strengthening the hands of the wicked for selfish reasons.

Surprisingly this shake up in NDC has been used by God to separate goats from sheep. All those members who are full of insults and full of confusion have remained with him haulling insults on all of us displaying their professional insulting skills against their opponents.

The fracas has separated those who follow CK the man no matter how he betrays them from those focussed on carrying out the wish of the majority of Zambians to dislodge the murderous, corrupt and reckless UNPATRIOTIC FRONT Government.

Issued by: Franklin Membe NDC Chairperson Incharge of National Planning and Development / Acting party Spokesperson

+260976901157