For Immediate Release

KAMBWILI’S ARROGANCE WILL NOW LAND HIM IN PRISON

Thursday August 26,2021

The unrepentant tribalist by the names of Chishimba Kambwili should humble himself than to continue talking and exposing his behavior even after coming from a terrible election lose. This is the same man who said I would rather die than be lead by Hakainde Hichilema as President, now that HH is President are you willing to take your life?

Munsheba aile namashinya kubuko, we shall continue providing counsel to our brother Kambwili who does not seem to get any sense on what other people say unless what he says, his a know it all. Our advice to Kambwili is seek the face of God because it seems this man needs salvation.

It’s shameful for Kambwili to call himself being clever in politics, if he was really clever he should have heed to our advice of him deciding to join the Titanic boat, this unrepentant tribalist should just concentrate on preparing himself for Prison because it will take the blood of Jesus for Kambwili not to be sent to prison, forget about his current court, cases, just the tribal talks he went on rampage during campaigns of August 12,2021 will earn him a one year prison term. This man should not even talk of being squeezed politically, it’s his careless mouth which has squeezed him and he should have himself to blame.

We wonder if this man ever gets advice from his wife when ever he opens his mouth. We feel pity for the wife, children and the grandchild Eli, because it’s the family who will suffer once this man goes to jail.

Reacting to a story in the Daily Revelation, the NDC media said, Kambwili remarks on our President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba that he should not grow wings now that his in government, it’s foolish for Kambwili to say that because every well meaning Zambian is happy to have removed the thieving government of the PF from power, hence the historical event which happened few days ago at Heroes stadium when Zambia’s 7th Republican President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in office, all Zambians turned in numbers to witness the Inauguration Ceremony to an extent that Heroes Stadium was full to capacity and so was outside. It’s only the PF cadre Kambwili who can’t celebrate this victory because he really wanted Hichilema to loose but when God says yes no man can say no, not even witchcraft which others really believe in.

Kambwili thought by campaigning for PF he will turn tables, even in his own backyard Luanshya were he campaigned and held rallies PF and its President Lungu lost lamentably, our advise to Kambwili is STOP speaking about our President Akafumba as he already proved to you that you are a failure who can’t even be remorseful.

This tendency of Kambwili calling people and threatening them once they leave him should come to an end, as NDC shall have no option but report to the police. Kambwili has been calling Edward Sinfukwe and Dr Paul Kakunta Mbulo in the middle of the night to return documents of NDC, Kambwili should know that he does not have anything to do with NDC as his now PF, we challenge Kambwili to show evidence of him ever being an NDC member as none of his names appears at the registrar of societies. Kambwili further claims that he needs the NDC documents for court purposes, we advice him that he does not need any NDC documents to appear for a contempt matter on the 30/08/2021 if anything by this time he should have already given his lawyers relevant documents pertaining to this matter.

Kambwili mislead a lot of people who followed him even to PF, now that these people have rejoined Akafumba group he still wants to call them, stop it, If Kambwili has any queries over NDC documents we advice him to call our President Akafumba directly as all the party documents are in his custody.

Lastly if there is any person who should be proud of himself is Akafumba because he fought hard to save the NDC party from being auctioned to the highest bidder by Kambwili, through this a lot of lives were lost and the latest being that of our former party Vice President Edward Mumbi may his soul rest in eternal peace, so Kambwili should leave Akafumba to enjoin his stay in government because this freedom he owes it to the NDC and entire Zambians.

Issued by: NDC Media Department