22nd October 2020

News Flash

CHANDA KAMBWILI FREED

The Daughter to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been released from Kabwata police station upon paying the admission of guilt fine.

Chanda has been charged with conduct likely to breach peace, hence paying the fine.

Carol Kambwili the mother and other family members were at the police station when Chanda was released.

Scores of NDC members and sympathisers were also at the police station to show solidarity to Chanda as she was released from police custody

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director