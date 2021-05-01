KAMBWILI’S DEFECTION TURNS BLOODY AS JOURNALISTS CAUGHT UP IN THE FRACAS, BEATEN

CHISHIMBA Kambwili’s return to the Patriotic Front (PF) has turned bloody as the two rival groups; one headed by Innocent Kalimanshi and the other led by Francis Muchemwa clash right at the party secretariat.

In the picture is reporter, Francis Maingaila, who has survived the onslaught with a swollen eye.

Picture credit: Radio Phoenix.