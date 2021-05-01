KAMBWILI’S DEFECTION TURNS BLOODY AS JOURNALISTS CAUGHT UP IN THE FRACAS, BEATEN
CHISHIMBA Kambwili’s return to the Patriotic Front (PF) has turned bloody as the two rival groups; one headed by Innocent Kalimanshi and the other led by Francis Muchemwa clash right at the party secretariat.
In the picture is reporter, Francis Maingaila, who has survived the onslaught with a swollen eye.
Picture credit: Radio Phoenix.
When many Zambians asks a Question about bloody party some people dont know that is this.
Jehovah open the eyes of the Zambian voters, let the joe biden spirit of maturity be upon this nation after 12 August, remove this trumpism cadre thuggish spirit from this nation.
This is my prayer
Amen.
Yes CK now shows his true colors. GBM said he was negociating with CK , but necless refused and today is back to PF
If PF goes thru, mark my words all will be chaos.