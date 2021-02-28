DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S DEMANDS VERY UNREALISTIC AND HE HAS OVERRATED HIMSELF. WHY HH MAY NOT NEED CK!

By Martin Muyuya

The once highly regarded Political heavy weight Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been reduced to a political crawling toddler as he found himself in a befuddled state. Little does he know that the regime has changed him from a lion to a fluffy systematically and we look forward to time until he realize how the system has positioned it self to finish him.

Yesterday Kambwili was expelled as a NDC president by the 5 NDC top officials for allegedly political prostitution, gross misconduct and alliance internal disputes. Close sources have disclosed litigations are taking shape.

Having followed the NDC political entropy over alliance, it is clear that CK is playing double standards. From the onset of alliance, Mr Kambwili has not been committed and sincere in his dealings and attending the meetings and this raises eyebrows to other stakeholders and party members.

Secondly CK within the NDC lacks Leadership or he is being a dictator, he can make decisions as an individual without the input of other central committee members. Thirdly it looks CK is having some deals with the regime and he is not open to other party party officials. Fourthly CK is making decision based personal and safety interest than party interest.

The main reason of this article is to go in details in what CK is demanding from the alliance. CK wants

1: A neutral political party name.

This idea is very brilliant but the timing is wrong, as a result the alliance will face many challenges such as to register this new political party alliance. With politics around, the regime will not allow the registration of this alliance using by using it’s tactics and state machinery. Automatically the regime through the registrar of societies will frustrate the registration process of the new alliance entity. This is common sense.

Another challenge will be to market a new political party to the People especially in the rural areas and villages. This may cost the alliance as the time will be short to market the new political party and the regime would take advantage of this to win easily. It would also be unfair for the UPND to change a name after many years of branding themselves and atleast today in 4 out 10 Zambians they know UPND exist in Zambia. It is wise small political party to swallow their pride.

2: MPs representation

CK demanding 30%-40% MPs to be filed under NDC is insane and out of this planet. NDC is a small Political party still developing it’s structure but we can’t compare it to UPND. It’s like comparing Zambia national footballteam with Brazil national football team. UPND have structures across the country, have more than 50 MPs in parliament and have more than a million followers. UPND lost only with few votes in the previous elections and some sections of society claims the elections were robbed from them. It’s common sense that NDC should humble themselves. NDC have a 1 MP seat which they won with the help of UPND. In actual sense NDC on their own they don’t have a seat. Look at their followers, few people know about NDC.

It is common sense that NDC should demand less than 15%. That’s according to their capacity. Politicaly speaking, the percentage CK is demanding, it would mean or create a threat to would be President of that alliance and automatically that President would serve only 1 term.

WHY HH NOT NEED CK

HH may not need CK to win elections. The UPND have the ability to win elections they just need bit of panel beating and jabs, they can be good to go. CK has been overrated. CK has been the opponent of HH in 2016 as he supported the current regime, still HH lost with a narrow margin and the opposition still claim a victory was lobbed from them. From this, we should not overate CK, CK is from the current regime and infact CK is also part of the problems Zambia is facing today.

If in 2016 UPND came closely and from 2016 the current regime has messed up on a lot of things such as the economy, corruption gone high,no medicine or defective drugs in hospitals has increased the chances of UPND to win elections.With the current regime blunders CK impact is limited too. It’s a lot of work to undo what the regimes has messed up. CK won’t be a new person if he rejoins PF he has been PF before and we know it

WHAT YOU DONT KNOW ABOUT CK

CK is no longer a political weight when his not with the current regime. CK venomous was squeezed out him when a certain political party alleged to be a surrogate of the regime dragged him to court. The man has active cases in courts that involves forgery and ultering false documents contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Today he can cough outside the prisons because he appealed against the judgement. If the court make judgement against him, the man is back in prison and he can’t cough. He can sustaining his current freedom depending on how he cough and who he cough for. With active cases CK wont cough enough against the regime.

Tactically his political lethal tactics has been rendered useless. CK will only be venomous when his freedom is secured for now he will play the role of a spectator unless he joins the regime. I say with cases on CK , he is useless to the UPND.

CK may have proved to be louder and vocal when he speaks but it is very clear that he lacks Leadership and management skills. He has failed to show his political prowess in the NDC.

Today NDC is in cracks as confusion rocks the top party leadership

Kambwilis political turmoil started when he was fired from regime and later joined the NDC when they solicisted his service as a political consultant.

Today NDC is cracks as confusion rocks the top leadership due to greedy and selfish amongst the party.

Ours is just to analyze and give opinions, and those who hear should hear