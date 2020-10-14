Lusaka 14th October 2020

KAMBWILI’S JUDGEMENT DAY.

08:55hrs Update

There is heavy presence of police officers in riot gear at the Lusaka magistrate court this morning, police has been beefed up compared to the last court seating. And there is strict measures on who is being allowed to enter the court premises.

Principal residence magistrate Hon David Simusamba is today at 10:00hrs expected to pass judgement, in this matter the NDC President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been dragged to court by politician Chilufya Tayali.

Dr Chishimba Kambwili is yet to arrive at court. Media houses are already at court awaiting the arrival of the NDC leader.

Will keep you posted.

@NDC Media Department