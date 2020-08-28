Lawyers for National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili have asked magistrate David Simusamba to cancel the warrant of arrest issued against him on Tuesday after he failed to show up in court for his continued defence.

Lusaka High Court registrar under Family Court, Simusamba, on Tuesday issued a bench warrant against Kambwili for missing court despite being informed that the accused was on bed rest.

He said Kambwili had been issuing statements in the media but was not appearing in court on account of sickness.

But Mr Kambwili’s defence lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba from State Counsel Musa Mwenye’s law firm who had informed the Magistrate Simusamba that the accused was on bed rest filed a notice of motion to cancel Kambwili’s warrant of arrest.

In his affidavit supporting the motion, Mr Kaluba urged the magistrate to cancel the warrant because the accused’s failure to attend court was because he is on bed rest but he did not produce a sick note to show that his client was indeed on bed rest.

He stated that that Mr Kambwili’s sickness was in connection with the novel Coronavirus for which he recently tested positive and from which he is now recovering.

Mr Kaluba submitted that Mr Kambwili was initially on a seven-day bed rest which was extended up to September 1, 2020 adding that the record showed that when the case came up on August 25 this year, the accused was not before court.

“I stated that the accused had been sick from 9th August and was put on bed rest which had been extended to September 1, 2020,” Mr Kaluba said.

He said he did not produce the third medical certificate which extended the accused’s bed rest to September 1, 2020 but informed the court that he would produce it later because it was sent to him shortly before the proceedings were about to start.

He said magistrate Simusamba in his ruling rejected an application for an adjournment on ground that it was in public domain that accused was making public statements the previous day implying that he was not sick.