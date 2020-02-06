By Agness Changala-Katongo

Defence lawyers representing NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili in a case he is accused of forgery, have withdrawn their services with immediate effect.

Kambwili is also accused of giving false information to a public officer and altering false documents.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before magistrate Davis Simusamba this morning, Kambwili’s lawyers Keith Mweemba, Christopher Mundia and Gilbert Phiri informed the court they were unable to continue defending the accused in the case.

They asked magistrate Simusamba to excuse them from handling the case.“We seek the indulgence of this court to state that we are unable to commence defence today