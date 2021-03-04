KAMBWILI’S LEAVING OPPOSITION ALLIANCE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH OUR PAST DISCUSSIONS, SAYS GBM

Ruling PF vice-chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says Chishimba Kambwili’s leaving of the alliance is a new development that has nothing to do with “what we have been discussing in the past.”

And GBM said there was an increase in the registration of voters in ruling party strongholds without the corresponding effect in opposition strongholds, because the ruling party sensitised their people on the huge turnout registered in opposition areas during general elections.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, GBM said he had been vindicated for insisting that Kambwili could not work with opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, “because HH failed me.”

He said there was no wind of change in the country because people were happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, saying the opposition alliance was therefore going nowhere.

Asked if what was happening in the alliance was the fruit of his claims that he had been talking to Kambwili, GBM said this was a new development that had just come up.

“This is just a new development which has come up where Kambwili has been ejected out of the alliance. In as far as I am concerned he’s not wanted because he’s not supporting them, so I think this is just a new development, not because of what we have been discussing in the past,” GBM said.

Asked if he and those in the ruling party would continue talking to Kambwili, GBM said politics was about numbers, with no permanent enemies.

“Politics there is no enmity, there is no permanent friendship and I think there is no permanent enemy in politics. It’s not like in the UPND if you differ with HH you are an enemy for good. But in PF President Lungu is not like that,” GBM said. “You can differ today, tomorrow you can reconcile and work together and this is basically what we are going to do. So even those that will be out of the alliance they are more than welcome to come and join us, because we need numbers, we need people.”

On assertions that the ruling party is trying to rig the general elections through the number of registered voters, GBM said the PF sensitised people in their strongholds to register enmass.

“There was so much publicity disseminated to all the entire country but if they didn’t vote according to their expectations that is not our fault. And we had to sensitize our people in our strongholds that I think what our colleagues have been doing in the past you should also emulate and do it,” said GBM. “And we did it well this time so they shouldn’t cry foul at all. They didn’t just sensitise th… – Daily Revelation