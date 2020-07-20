KAMBWILI’S MOTHER DIES

By Watch Reporter

National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili’s mother has died.

Dr. Kambwili who was about to feature on the Assignment Program on Muvi TV to night failed to make it as he had to attend to the funeral.

According to Muvi TV assignment producers, “We regret to inform you that our initial guest for tonight’s Assignment program Dr. Chishimba Kambwili won’t feature tonight. The honorable was on his way to studio when he received word that his mother has died. We wish Dr. Kambwili and the family our heartfelt condolences.”