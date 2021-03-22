For Immediate Release

KAMBWILI’S NDC FACTION TO ATTEMPT LODGING IN NEW OFFICE BEARERS AT REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

Monday 22:03:21

The Kambwili’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction is today scheduled to illegally lodge in new NDC office bearers at the registrar of societies.

This follows their illegal meeting held last week when six members who appear on the NDC as office bearers meet in Luanshya and subsequently hinted that they have removed the Secretary General Bridget Atanga and the Vice President Rikki Josephs Akafumba. As per procedure all meetings of office bearers a notice is supposed to be sent to office bearers but this was not done and only Kambwili’s relatives and workers at his Mwamona Company who are part of the NDC officials bearers attended this meeting.

Their meeting was chaired by Charles Kabwita who happens to be Kambwili’s nephew and who is only a committee member on the list of NDC party at registrar of societies.

Our team received unconfirmed reports that these people did finger prints during the weekend in readiness to submit names today at the registrar of societies.

The status at the Registrar of societies is that the issue is in court concerning NDC Party, hence any attempts to alter anything will be prejudice. The people of Zambia may wish to know that few weeks ago the same Kambwili’s people tried to lodge a constitution illegally at the registrar of societies, the incident which was reported at the police and the police are currently doing their investigations.

We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the police to expedite the process as these people seems not to have any regard for law. Also we take this opportunity to ask the registrar of societies to be on alert.

Issued by: Emmanuel Malite THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) party Media Director esq

+260971827272