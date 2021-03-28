KAWIMBE Chanda has charged that Chishimba Kambwili is finished and urged the former information minister to quit politics.

Kambwili has received a backlash from the public after suddenly apologising to President Edgar Lungu whom he has been critical of since November 2016 when he was dismissed from Cabinet.

“On behalf of all my fellow suffering Zambians, I want to thank President Edgar Lungu and home affairs minister hon [Stephen] Kampyongo, hon Bowman Lusambo and hon Jean Kapata for squeezing Kambwili,” he said. “At least Zambians who had hope in him as saviour of our collapsed economy have known his true colours. Otherwise, his political career ends here. Ba (Mr) Kambwili you’re finished.”

Chanda said Kambwili has behaved worse than the Biblical Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ.

“There are times in life when people who pretend to be principled become compromised, such as Kambwili…” he said. “Kambwili has exchanged his principles with freedom. He can’t be trusted. He has been squeezed….”

And Chanda said Kambwili’s criticism of PF and President Lungu emanated from his bitterness after being dismissed from cabinet.

He charged that Kambwili’s tribalism had made him go back to join his league.

“His next move is to go back to PF, just watch the space. Kambwili’s insult on Edgar and the PF was as a result of bitterness after being fired. And even his apology to the Tonga chiefs was a mere window dressing exercise,” said Chanda. “Kambwili’s continued tribal remarks on Tongas and HH (UPND president Hakainde Hichilema) are unacceptable. Let him just go back to PF where he belongs. It’s One Zambia One Nation and one people. Bembas are good people and we want a change of government just like other Zambians. It’s Kambwili, GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba) and Chitimukulu who are tribalists. They don’t even represent us.”