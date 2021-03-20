KAMBWILI’S SON TO CONTEST ROAN SEAT!

Roan Constituency

Luanshya.

UMWANA MFUMA MFUME!

Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili, has expressed interest to contest elections as a member of Parliament for Raon constituency, today he was visited by the residents of Roan Constituency who paid courtesy call on him.

Mr. Kambwili has however said that if elected member Parliament he will forester development in the area owing to the fact that is aware of the many challenges the people were going through. Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili is a son to the NDC leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.