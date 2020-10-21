CHISHIMBA Kambwili’s wife Carol and daughter Chanda spent a night in custody after efforts from family members and lawyers failed to secure their release.

The duo were roughly apprehended at the Lusaka Magistrates Court this morning where they had gone to attend the NDC leader’s bail application hearing this morning.

Carol is said to have been charged with disorderly conduct while Chanda has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

They are detained at Kabwata Police Station and there has been no official statement from the police on the matter.