CAROL KAMBWILI, FRANK CHIONA FREED

The Wife to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been released from Kabwata police station upon paying the admission of guilt fine.

Carol Kambwili was charged yesterday with conduct likely to breach peace.

Frank Chiona NDC Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Vice Mobilisation has also been released.

Chanda Kambwili is still at Kabwata police cells awaiting on the officer Incharge to come so that bond process is done.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director