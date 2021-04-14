KAMFINSA CONSTITUENCY UPND ASPIRING CANDIDATE SUBETA MUTELO ALSO SCOOP THE PRIMARY ADOPTION ELECTIONS AT CONSTITUENCY & DISTRICT LEVELS

Wednesday, April 14

Yesterday, United Party For National Development UPND preferred candidate for Kamfinsa constituency Ms Subeta Mutelo scooped and successfully went through the interviews, at constituency and district levels.

The UPND Kamfinsa constituency aspiring candidate who is also UPND Deputy National Women Chairperson Ms Subeta Mutelo emerged victorious following her landslide victory with 30 votes while Mr Chinkuli, second polled 9 votes at the constituency primary adoption election.

Meanwhile, Ms Mutelo also won and successfully went through the interviews at the District level where she polled 32 votes and her opponent Mr Chinkuli with 2 votes.

©️ *UPND MEDIA TEAM*