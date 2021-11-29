KAMPYONGO ACCUSES ROMEO KANGOMBE OF CHAMPIONING HIS IMMINENT ARREST.

Shiwangandu PF MP Steven Kampyongo has accused his Sesheke counterpart Romeo Kangombe of championing his possible arrest. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kampyongo who is the Former Home Affairs Minister said of 10 UPND officials who want him arrested by December, Hon Romeo Kangombe is one of them.



“I am sad that my brother and friend Hon Kangombe also wants me arrested without investigating how over 500 underage children in Chinsali and Shiwangandu obtained NRCs and Voter’s cards. Instead of arresting me, let the government summon people who were registering them. I mean I was not working for ECZ and why should I pay for sins of other people?” asked Kampyongo.



Mr Kampyongo said he is shocked that Hon Kangombe is among UPND officials planning his arrest when he helped him a lot when he was arrested in Mpika on accusations of assaulting two police officers. “But honestly why should he be among those championing my arrest? I risked my position in government and in the party by making him spend less than 30 days in Mpika and Chinsali detention and he can’t appreciate!”



Early this year, PF officials forced ECZ to register over 500 under aged Grade 5 to 7 children as voters in order to make PF win elections.

Source: Happening Now Zambia.