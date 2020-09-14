KAMPYONGO AND ESAU CHULU THINKS THEY ARE STARS BY ENGINEERING RIGGING 2021 ELECTIONS

The PF government through the ministry of home affairs Steven Kampyongo, have continued registering foreigners as voters.

We want to remind this Kampyongo and Esau Chulu, to be extra careful, because we shall not allow them to interfere with our sovereignty.

The ministry of home affairs and the Electoral commission of Zambia are working hand in hand in registering foreigners and rigging 2021 elections.

We are also reminding Esau Chulu, to vacate the ELECTORAL COMMISSION of ZAMBIA before 2021. He shall not be allowed to count any vote next year because he is a crook who manipulated 2016 elections without shame.

Chulu, is a very shameless man who is aiding criminality in Zambia. He thinks we don’t know what they are doing, he will be shocked next year, because we are steps ahead of them. The best he can do is to leave ECZ right now or get embarrassed.

Next year, there is no criminal will be allowed to count votes. We are monitoring and know all What is going on with the PF government.

Sikaike Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist