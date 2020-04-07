KAMPYONGO AND KANGANJA’S DAY TO GO TO JAIL FAST APPROACHING.

THE jailing of a PatriotIc Front cadre Frank Mwale for 4 years for attacking a Breeze FM Journalist, Grace Lungu and stealing her money serves as a big lesson to all violent PF cadres.

And the current breakdown in the rule of law and sweeping murder cases under the capet will send Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja to prison for failure to arrest the killers of a UPND youth Lawrence Banda who life was taken away by a bullet in Kaoma last year.

There comes a time when those holding public office shall be called to account for certain decision made and justice shall prevel.

Today, it’s a PF cadre in prison, but tomorrow, it shall be Kampyongo and Kanganja for sweeping a muder case under the carpet and failure to arrest a known person who murdered Banda in Kaoma.

The people of Zambia have not fogoten that Mumbi Phiri claimed to have been present when Banda was killed and yet the Police have done nothing to get to the bottom of the truth by recording a statement from her.

What the Police know about Banda’s death and who was behind the shooting will be in court one day soon.

Therefore, the jailing of a PF cadre, Mwale by Lundazi Magistrate, Joseph Kapilya is a lesson for all law breakers hiding under the name of PF Boma. Their day in court fast approaching and justice will prevel.

GILBERT LISWANISO

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson -Politics