JACK Kalala says it will be amiss to spare the political big fish who had instigated the use of police force against unarmed citizens in relation to the killing of Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama Chipyoka on December 23, 2020.

Last Thursday, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) released findings of their investigations of the shooting to death by police of Kaunda and Nsama.

The duo was shot dead on the day UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was appearing for questioning at police headquarters in Lusaka.

Among the key findings of in the HRC report are that fired Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri ordered the killings, and that home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo(l) and Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo(r) incited the police to kill through their statements prior to the incident.

“While it is proper and appropriate to bring to book police officers involved in the killing of Kaunda and Nsama, it would be amiss to spare the political big fish who had instigated the use of police force against unarmed citizens,” Kalala, a former State House official in the Levy Mwanawasa presidency, said in a statement.

“The day before the fateful incident happened, Stephen Kampyongo and Bowman Lusambo are on record to have given statements urging the police to use force against anyone who would turn up to offer solidarity to the opposition party leader, Mr Hichilema.”

Kalala argued that it was not an offence for supporters or sympathisers to offer solidarity to their political leader or a civil activist.

He said those who turned up to give moral support to Hichilema were simply exercising their democratic rights and that they did not break any law.

“Their conduct did not pose any threat to peace and order,” he stated, adding that Kampyongo and Lusambo had no reason to direct the police to refrain anyone from showing solidarity to Hichilema. “It is not in their job description to order the police how to carry out their duties. Kampyongo and Lusambo have no police training to be able to tell the police how to do their work.”

He underscored that police officers were trained to efficiently and effectively perform their work and duties within the law and according to situations.

Kalala said it was not the first time that sympathisers turned up in large numbers to give moral support to someone.

He recalled that when former health minister Chitalu Chilufya appeared in court, PF cadres turned up to show solidarity to him.

“In his case there were even traditional chiefs who had travelled from Luapula to attend his court case. If this was alright for [Dr Chilufya], why should it be wrong or illegal for Mr Hichilema or others?” he wondered. “If Kampyongo and Lusambo are not brought to book, justice will not be done, as they are not only accomplices to the murder of the innocent persons but also instigators of the commission of the crime.”

Kalala said had Kampyongo and Lusambo: “not influenced and instigated the police to use force in dealing with the people who would turn up to give solidarity to HH, the unnecessary loss of life would not have happened.”

“Bringing the two to book would serve to teach a lesson to other political leaders to desist from abusing their positions,” Kalala said. “It should be noted that a few days before the fatal incident, Kampyongo, in his capacity as Minister of Home Affairs, issued a stern warning that no person would be allowed near the premises of the Zambia Police Service headquarters, adding that those who would defy the orders would be met with police force.”

For Lusambo, Kalala said the Kabushi PF member of parliament was reported to have had a meeting to specifically detail Phiri to firmly deal with anyone who would offer moral support to Hichilema.

“These were certainly uncalled-for orders from the two political leaders who should consequently be held accountable and answerable for the subsequent death of Nsama and Kaunda,” he said.

“The two political leaders’ inciting statements certainly amounted to political interference in the operations of the police, which should not be the case and should not be condoned at all.”

Kalala said the two ministers’ inflammatory political directives incited the police to use force with a view to pleasing: “those holding political power, for fear of being retired in national interest, as has been the case in the past.”

He said such political interference in the work of the police should be brought to an end.

Kalala said the police and other institutions of governance should be left alone to do their work independently and professionally without political interference.

“Government institutions should not be used as tools of oppression against political opponents or human rights advocates. Zambia is not a totalitarian State but a democracy where citizens should freely exercise their rights and should hold accountable the people they put in positions of leadership,” said Kalala. “It should be noted that opposition parties are an integral part of the governance system in a democratic dispensation. They play the critical role of providing checks and balances; they also act as an alternative choice should people see the need to change the leadership. Their existence is important and necessary. It is therefore wrong to treat them as law-breakers or political pariahs; they should instead be treated with respect and dignity.”