By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

KAMPYONGO AND YOUR GOVT RESPECT OUR TEACHERS.

We are so incensed by remarks attributed to Hon Stephen Kampyongo on our unemployed teachers. The remarks are contestable and cannot go without being challenged and trashed! Again, this is a clean mirror of how academic inferiority complex can create an attitude towards a critical career path such as that of the teacher. Hon Kampyongo must understand that career choice such as ‘teaching’ is not driven by the love of money, but passion and love of a career or profession.

Hon Kampyongo himself did not even serve as Branch Chairman under Katondo or Town center ward when PF was in opposition. How can he humiliate and disrespect our suffering unemployed teachers by subjecting them to such derogatory remarks which are so demeaning to the entire teaching fraternity? It is ridiculous that such scorn can come from a senior official in a govt which has failed to employ these same teachers.

Kampyongo must remember that the over 50,000 unemployed teachers plus their families who are eligible voters, can be the stones that the builder, in this case, Kampyongo and his PF regime have rejected and we all know the end result of that story.

As govt which claims to be so ‘responsible,’ you should be ashamed of yourselves that the number of unemployed teachers in the country has kept on increasing before your nose without providing any hope or any tangible remedy to curb the rising numbers of those who are unemployed.

We hereby demand for respect for our teachers from Kampyongo and all those in govt. Teachers are in this deplorable situation today because of the incompetence of those in govt. Kampyongo and a few others in PF can today express themselves in a Queen’s language, they can at least speak a bit of English all because of a teacher. Then why should our teachers be ridiculed in such an embarrassing manner? this is uncalled for!

ISSUED BY,

OTIS BWALYA,

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.

UPND, LUSAKA PROVINCE.