KAMPYONGO APPLIES FOR RE-ADOPTION FOR SHIWAN’GANDU ON PF TICKET

…… As Shiwan’gandu PF Constituency Chairman says only one other person apart from Mr Kampyongo has applied for adoption as MP.

Lusaka/ 19th March 2021

By Smart Eagles 🦅

INCUMBENT Shiwan’gandu Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has lodged in his Application for Possible re-adoption to stand as MP on the ruling Patriotic Front PF ticket.

Hon Kampyongo took his Application papers to the Patriotic Front PF Secretariat in Lusaka today.

Speaking shortly after he submitted his Application, Hon Kampyongo said that the Patriotic Front PF is a Democratic Party which has given an equal opportunity to all persons wishing to contest the Shiwan’gandu Parliamentary seat.

And Shiwan’gandu Constituency Chairman Lewis Mulenga popularly known as ‘General’ Fuka has disclosed that so far only one person other than the Incumbent has applied to stand as MP on the Patriotic Front PF ticket in Shiwan’gandu.

He said that since the dates for the Applications were announced he has been going to radio stations calling for people to go and submit their applications to stand on the PF ticket as Members of Parliament.

‘General Fuka’ said that all those wishing to contest various positions on the Patriotic front ticket ranging from Members of Parliament, Council Chairpersons and Councilors only have until midnight tomorrow 20th, March 2020 to submit their applications.

He has however said that his executive has received overwhelming applications for Council Chairperson and Councillor positions from many who wish to contest on the party ticket.