Kampyongo Arrested Me for Exposing PF NRC Scam, But I’m Not Shaken – Anthony

Mainda Simataa writes:

This morning we visited our comrade – incarcerated UPND Media team member Anthony Bwalya who’s being held at Kabwata police station in Lusaka, on the instructions of scared PF Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who is desperately hunting for the elusive multiple fake National Registration Cards (NRCs) which Anthony and Mubita Nawa exposed on MUVI TV’s the assignment.

Anthony was arrested yesterday after a four hour intense interrogation at Police Force Headquarters failed to yield the desired results.

The scared and frustrated Minister who was once a former black market forex dealer on Katondo street then ordered heavily armed police to raid the UPND secretariate in search of the elusive NRC’s which were nowhere to be found.

The Minister from Katondo is worried that as long as the multiple fake NRC’s PF produced for rigging purposes are in the possession of the UPND, a criminal case will definitely be used to lock him up when HH becomes President next year.

Voter Registration has also been postponed by ECZ because of the Katondo street Minister, as millions of Zambians are stranded on NRC ques in Lusaka and Copperbelt.

Anthony has thanked everyone for their best wishes and messages of solidarity. He says he’s not shaken, and will continue to speak against PF injustices.