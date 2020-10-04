Kampyongo commission 49 new houses for prison warders

MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has commissioned and handed over 49 housing units to Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Officers in Serenje district, central province.

The 49 houses that will also accommodate officers based at Miloso and Nansanga Open-Air Correctional farms are part of the 692 AVIC housing project in the Correctional Service.

Speaking at the event Kampyogo said that government was committed in uplifting the lives of its people and the officers that were charged with maintenance of peace and security in the country are not left behind.

And Lloyd Chilundika, Deputy Commissioner General of ZCS thanked the government through the Minister for bestowing dignity on the men and women in uniform for the procurement of Uniforms, transport and even the 692 modern houses countrywide.

Meanwhile, Central province Minister, Sidney Mshanga thanked the government for the infrastructure development his province has received and he has since appealed that Ngabwe, Luano and Chitambo districts be considered in the phase two of the housing project.

The commissioning of the Serenje houses was barely 24 hours after the Minister of Home Affairs Commissioned and handed over 55 houses to Police and Correctional officers in Mumbwa district.

The event was witnessed by His Royal Highness Chief Kabamba of the Lala ethnic group in Serenje district, Permanent Secretaries of both Home Affairs and Central Province, Masiye Banda and Eddie Chomba respectively, Members of the ZCS Headquarters and Regional Command together with other senior government officials at provincial and district level.