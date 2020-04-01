By Logic Lukwanda

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has denied being in quarantine due to suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

This follows media reports indicating that Mr. Kampyongo, his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Joseph Malanji and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chalwe Lombe are in quarantine after they tested positive for Covid 19 following their recent trip to Namibia.

Mr. Kampyongo has told Phoenix News that the information circulating is not true as he is not in isolation and has not tested positive to Covid 19.

He adds that if the reports were true, he would have been the first to announce that he was positive because of his role in leadership and considering how dangerous the pandemic is.

PHOENIX NEWS