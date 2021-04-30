KAMPYONGO DIRECTS IG TO ENSURE POLICE OFFICERS ARE ON HIGH ALERT AHEAD OF THE AUGUST ELECTION

By Lukundo Nankamba

As political campaigns heighten next month ahead of the august 2021 general elections, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed Inspector General Of Police Kakoma Kanganja to ensure police officers are on high alert to combat any political violence that may erupt.

Mr Kampyongo has warned that he will not condone perpetrators who want to incite and perpetuate violence regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking yesterday during the handover ceremony of a newly constructed police station and 10 housing units in Shibuyunji District, the minister said government is committed to improving the conditions of service for men and women in uniform.

He further urged police officers to desist from indulging themselves in active politics because it is during times such as this when one can be enticed.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the new infrastructures will rekindle hope and morale amongst police officers as they will now operate from a decent work environment and will lessen the impact of office and housing challenges that the police service has faced for many years.

At the same event, Senior Chief Shakumbilas Representative Olen Shiluwe is optimistic that the new police post will help restore livestock theft, domestic violence among other crimes in the area.

PHOENIX NEWS